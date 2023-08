The Buccaneers are at home against the Indian Ocean islanders as they look to progress to the next round of Africa's premier club tournament.

Orlando Pirates will face off with Djabal Club in the Caf Champions League preliminary round second-leg encounter at Orlando Stadium on Friday night. Kick-off is at 19h30 SA Time.

The Buccaneers are leading on aggregate having secured a 1-0 victory over the Comorian champions in the first-leg clash which took place in Moroni last weekend.

You can catch all the action below;