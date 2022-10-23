WATCH: Orlando Pirates’ Saleng roasts De Reuck, Erasmus hurts Mamelodi Sundowns in MTN8 upset

Monnapule Saleng and Kermit Erasmus were again the stars of the show when Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Saleng and Erasmus combined to hurt Sundowns

The two had also teamed up against Arrows last Tuesday

Now Chiefs have to deal with this combination next weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The two attackers combined to hurt Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday and hand Pirates a 3-0 aggregate victory following a 0-0 first-leg scoreline. Their heroics helped Pirates reach the MTN8 final where they will meet either Kaizer Chiefs or AmaZulu. Erasmus opened the scoring with a fine header off a cross from Saleng who had eliminated Aubrey Modiba. Saleng then doubled Pirates’ advantage with seven minutes to go before this time around eliminating Rushine de Reuck to complete a brace in stoppage time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The combination between Saleng and Erasmus promises to become problematic for many Premier Soccer League defenders. The two teamed up to help Pirates beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in a league game last Tuesday. Saleng struck a brace with Erasmus supplying assists for both goals. Now they were back to inflict harm on Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALENG AND ERASMUS? Pirates now prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby next weekend. It is yet to be seen if the Saleng-Erasmus combination will be a handful for Chiefs. Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane could now be working on a way to neutralise the duo.