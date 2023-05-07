Orlando Pirates are having the last and longest laugh at how Kaizer Chiefs reacted to the Nedbank Cup semi-final draw.

Chiefs celebrated being pitted against Pirates

But the Buccaneers beat them on Saturday

Now, Pirates have the last laugh

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates beat Amakhosi 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday to progress to the Nedbank Cup final. They will meet the winner between Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United, who clash in the other last-four showdown on Sunday.

But before Saturday’s match at FNB, Chiefs were captured wildly celebrating being drawn with Pirates for the semi-finals. The celebration scenes depicted an over-confident Amakhosi side ready to put their traditional rivals to the sword.

Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane has even tried to water down those celebrations at Chatsworth Stadium when they had just beaten Royal AM in the quarter-finals before learning Pirates were their semi-final opponents.

But the Buccaneers are now having a laugh at their old foes who will not finish the season empty-handed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates now have an opportunity to finish the season on a high. They appear on course to secure a Caf Champions League spot for next season and they just need to claim the Premier Soccer League runners-up position.

Winning the Nedbank Cup would see them completing a double and coach Jose Riveiro will silence doubters who called him a "plumber" when he first arrived in South Africa in June last year.

That would make the Buccaneers fans not make it an issue missing out on the league title which is the ultimate prize in South African football.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers are now left with three games before they wrap up their season and they will honour two league fixtures before playing the Nedbank Cup final.