WATCH: Orlando Pirates' lucky escape as shocking officiating limits damage against Jwaneng Galaxy

Orlando Pirates almost lost to Jwaneng Galaxy by a wider margin but some controversial officiating saved their day in Gaborone.

Pirates lost 1-0 to Jwaneng Galaxy

They could have succumbed to a 2-0 defeat

But Galaxy had a disallowed goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were defeated 1-0 by the Botswana champions in a Caf Champions League second preliminary round, first-leg match at the National Stadium.

Daniel Msendami's 21st minute sealed victory for Jwaneng Galaxy with the task of overturning the deficit in the second leg.

But the home side could have won by a healthier margin had they not witnessed Benson Mangolo having his goal disallowed in the 57th minute.

Mangolo was adjudged to have scored from an offside position despite television replays showing that he was onside when he received the ball.

Pirates might have benefited from the referee's call and avoided losing by a two-goal margin which could have further complicated their chances of clowing their way back into the contest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy ended Pirates' six-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

It raises fears they might back to the inconsistency they exhibited in the early stages of the season.

They will now go into the second-leg clash on September 30 under pressure to turn the tables against the Botswana champions. They will want to avoid conceding at the Orlando Stadium to further risk elimination from the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? The Soweto giants will be hoping their upcoming against Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch will be victories that boost their morale before facing Jwaneng Galaxy.