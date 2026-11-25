Sky Sport will show Olympiacos vs Milan in Italy. Fans can also stream it live on Sky Go Italia and NOW TV using the links below.

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Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Karaiskakis Stadium

Ruben Amorim's Milan travel to the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus to face Olympiacos in the Europa League. The result matters to Milan's European campaign.

Milan arrive on the back of a 5-1 win over Frosinone at San Siro. Ramos, Jashari, Cisse and Pulisic scored, alongside an own goal, and Milan sit fourth in Serie A.

Europe has been tougher. Milan are 28th in the league phase after a 2-0 defeat to Ferencvaros. Amorim has admitted he has little time to recover and does not want to risk anyone.

Olympiacos, coached by Imanol Alguacil, are sixth. They beat Iraklis 6-2 in the league on Sunday after a 0-0 draw with Rennes in Europe.

Milan face a confident Olympiacos side away from home. They need points to get their European campaign back on track.

Sky Sport will show the match on TV in Italy, with Sky Go Italia and NOW TV streaming it live.

Team news

Imanol Alguacil is in charge of Olympiacos, while Ruben Amorim leads Milan. No injuries, suspensions or probable line-ups have been announced for either team yet.

Updates on absences and line-ups will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Olympiacos have recorded three wins, two draws and no defeats in their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Iraklis 6-2 in the Super League. They also won 3-2 away to Kifisia and drew 0-0 with Rennes in the Europa League. They have scored 14 goals and conceded seven in total.

Milan have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Frosinone 5-1 in Serie A, following a 2-1 victory away to Genoa and a 3-1 win over Inter. Their defeats came against Ferencvaros (0-2) in the Europa League and Bologna (4-2) in the league. They have scored 14 goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head record

The most recent meeting in the dataset was on 13 December 2018 in the Europa League, when Olympiacos beat Milan 3-1. Milan won the first meeting 3-1 at San Siro on 4 October 2018. Each side has one win in the two available meetings, with each team scoring six goals.

Standings

Olympiacos are sixth in the Europa League standings, while Milan are 28th.