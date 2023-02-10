Maritzburg United goalkeeper King Ndlovu’s howler saw Christian Saile Basomboli open his Kaizer Chiefs account in the Nedbank Cup on Friday.

Ndlovu failed to deal with a headed cross in the box

The error handed Saile an easy opportunity to score

Amakhosi needed extra-time to eliminate Maritzburg

WHAT HAPPENED? Ndlovu fumbled with the ball following Zitha Kwinika’s headed cross, failing to get a strong hand to it, and the Congolese forward was there to tap it home and give Chiefs the lead in extra-time.

Substitute Happy Mashiane had done all the hard work, running towards the box with the ball before floating it over, and it fell to Kwinika wo headed towards the goal before the goalkeeper made a mess of it.

It was the first goal for Saile who had made life difficult for the Maritzburg defence with his pace and power in what was his maiden start for the Glamour Boys.

Ashley du Preez made it 2-0 moments later, connecting well with Mashiane’s cross, as Amakhosi made it to the round of 16 for the first time in three years.

It was not an easy game for Chiefs, however, as they found themselves playing against 10 men for a second straight game following Travis Graham’s sending off for a foul on Shabalala and failed to break them until extra-time after the introduction of Mashiane and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndlovu was handed a rare start by Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids and while he had a great game, saving from both Saile and Du Preez as well as Mduduzi Shabalala and Sekgota, the howler watered down all the great work he had put in.

Victory keeps Chiefs on course for a trophy this season after missing out on the MTN8 which was won by Orlando Pirates while Mamelodi Sundowns are running away with the PSL.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will, however, be hoping that his forwards kick on from here after yet another match where they wasted their chances before extra-time came to their rescue.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs turn focus to the PSL where they play Golden Arrows on February 19 but will be hoping for a favourable last 16 draw in the Nedbank Cup.