WATCH: Ndlondlo scores a cracker as Orlando Pirates put Stellenbosch to the sword

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo scored one of the goals of the season contenders as Orlando Pirates thrashed Stellenbosch 4-1 in a PSL match on Sunday.

Ndlondlo surprised Stellenbosch players with the long-rage shot

The midfielder whipped in after the hour to extend his team’s lead

Pirates have won back-back matches for the first time this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Ndlondlo received the ball from Kabelo Dlamini and fired a first-time shot from nearly 30 yards out to leave the surprised Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens with no chance.

It was the fourth goal for Pirates, the midfielder firing low into the bottom right corner after 63 minutes, in a match the Buccaneers totally dominated.

Thabang Monare gave Pirates the lead after just seven minutes when he headed home Monnapule Saleng’s free-kick before Innocent Maela made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute from a Tapelo Xoki’s pass.

The home side extended their lead in the 59th minute when Saleng turned provider again, feeding Kermit Erasmus this time, as the forward scored his second league goal of the season.

Mervin Boji pulled one back for Stellenbosch but it was too little too late as Pirates claimed back-to-back victories to move to fourth on the table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an impressive display from Pirates compared to last week when they needed two quick goals in added time to beat Golden Arrows, having struggled for most of the encounter.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who claimed he does not sleep or eat when they don’t win, will sleep soundly tonight after his players put in a masterclass of a performance against a Stellenbosch team that did not throw a punch until the late in the game when they benefited from a lack of concentration from the Buccaneers.

It is the first time Pirates have won two straight games this season with the win seeing them occupy fourth place with 25 points from 17 matches, 21 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more, and one ahead of Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates will seek to make it three straight league wins when they face bottom-placed Marumo Gallants in their next match on January 28.