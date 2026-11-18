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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli vs Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and online.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a Serie A clash that comes at a difficult time for both sides.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just once in their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences have taken their toll, morale is low and the gap to the top weighs on them.

Controversy has surfaced inside the club, too. Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle in and is at the centre of speculation that he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven made an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino are having a tough time too. Two defeats in their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 loss at Frosinone, have slowed a side who showed encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams, with Napoli tenth and Torino 11th. This head-to-head meeting carries more weight than the table might suggest.

You can follow the match live on TV or online through DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must build his line-up from the players available, with more precise updates on their conditions expected as the match approaches.

Torino have absentees of their own: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A, having previously lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League and 2-0 to Juventus in the league. Their only victory in that run came away at Monza, where they won 4-1. Across the five matches, Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They most recently drew 1-1 at Lecce, after a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their victories in that run include a 3-2 win over Monza and a 3-0 win at Parma. Abate's side have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those matches to Torino's three.

League standings

Napoli currently sit tenth in Serie A, one place above 11th-placed Torino.