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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with both sides going through a difficult spell ahead of their Serie A meeting.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity as absences take their toll. Morale is low, and the gap to the top weighs on them.

There is internal controversy, too. Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle in and is the subject of transfer speculation suggesting he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have submitted an official offer, but Napoli have rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have also stumbled. Two defeats in their last five league matches, including a heavy 0-2 loss at Frosinone, have halted the progress they showed in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams in the table, with Napoli tenth and Torino eleventh. This head-to-head carries more weight than it might appear on paper.

TV and streaming options for the match are listed below.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must build his line-up from the players available as he awaits more precise updates on the injured players' conditions before the match.

Torino also have several players missing: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A, having previously suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Porto in the Champions League and a 2-0 league defeat to Juventus. Their only win in that period came away to Monza, where they won 4-1. Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven across those five games.

Torino have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five Serie A matches. They most recently drew 1-1 at Lecce, after a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home defeat to Como. Their wins in that period came against Monza, 3-2, and away to Parma, 3-0. Abate's team have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino one, with one draw. Napoli have scored seven goals to Torino's three in those matches.

League table

Napoli currently sit tenth in Serie A, while Torino are eleventh.