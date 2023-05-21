WATCH: Mothobi Mvala scores Harry Maguire-like own goal as Mamelodi Sundowns hand Wydad Casablanca Champions League final ticket

Mothobi Mvala beat his own keeper Ronwen Williams in Mamelodi Sundowns' draw with Wydad Casablanca to crash out of the Caf Champions League.

Downs & Wydad played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday

Mvala scored the decisive own goal late on

Masandawana end season with just PSL trophy

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns had held the defending champions Wydad 0-0 in the first leg of the semi-finals and came into Saturday's match as favourites.

After a goalless first half, Themba Zwane capitalised on a defensive lapse to score in the 50th minute.

However, the North Africans replied in the 72nd-minute courtesy of their right-back Ayoub El Amloud.

The Masandawana faithful had a reason to celebrate again after the ever-green forward Peter Shalulile found the back of the net in the 79th minute.

It seemed the Brazilians had done enough until the 83rd minute when they gave away a free kick in a dangerous area. The ball was played into the area, and Mvala, under pressure from the Wydad players, failed to clear and put the ball into the back of his own net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2-2 draw for Wydad saw them win on the away goals rule and set up a final against Percy Tau's Al Ahly, a repeat of the 2021/22 season in which the Red Devils lost 2-0.

A promising season ended unexpectedly for Downs, but coach Rhulani Mokwena insists experience cost his side.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana will take a break before starting a pre-season ahead of the new campaign.