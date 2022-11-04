WATCH: Mosimane learns Arabic during Al-Ahli training session

Al-Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane is putting in every effort to learn Arabic as he seeks to communicate smoothly with his Al-Ahli players.

Mosimane making great strides to understand Arabic

Al-Ahli coach keen to end language barrier with his players

The former Sundowns tactician is still unbeaten at Al-Ahli

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane, who joined the Saudi Arabia second division side in September, is getting up to speed with the language and was on Friday filmed learning some words from one of his assistants as he conducted a training session.

WHAT DID HE SAY? Mosimane sought the Arabic pronunciations of ‘help your teammate' and 'easy’ and after receiving the feedback, he put the words into practice seconds later. After putting the players through their paces, Mosimane told his players: “To work hard is normal, it’s part of football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the second straight Arabic-speaking country that Mosimane is working in following his two-year (2020-2022) stint with Egyptian giants Al Ahli.

Mosimane, who works with a translator, has been keen to return the Saudi giants to the top flight following their relegation last season and it seems he is willing to go the extra mile to achieve that.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has taken charge of three matches since arriving in Jeddah at the start of October, winning two a drawing one, with Al-Ahli fifth on the standings with 15 points from eight matches, seven behind leaders Al-Faisaly, who have played a game more.

Jingles’ reign started with a 1-1 draw with cross-town rivals Jeddah before a 2-1 victory against Narjan followed by a 2-0 win over Al-Riyadh.

WHAT’S NEXT? The South African coach will be seeking a third straight victory when Al-Ahli host 10th-placed Al-Sahel in their next league match on Sunday with the teams separated by just three points.