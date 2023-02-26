WATCH: Morena saving Mamelodi Sundowns from jaws of Caf Champions League defeat vs Al Ahly

Thapelo Morena was Mamelod Sundowns’ hero again as he salvaged for them a 2-2 draw against Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League match on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns dropped points for the first time in Group B following the sharing of spoils at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo. Peter Shalulile had thrust the Brazilians ahead on 34 minutes before Mohamed Abdelmonem and Hussein El Shahat hit back for Al Ahly to take the lead.

As it looked as if Sundowns were headed for a defeat, Morena fired in off a Cassius Mailula shot that had come off the upright post. He pounced amid some desperate defending from the hosts, but he was too fast for them.

Morena returned to trouble the Egyptians after he was Sundowns' hero again with a goal which helped them to a 1-0 win over Al Ahly in Cairo last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Champions League proved to be a tough competition for Sundowns. After a terrific run on the domestic front, the Brazilians got a real test in Cairo on Saturday.

The draw ended a 14-match winning streak across all competitions, including two Champions League victories over Al Hilal and Cotonsport.

Since being knocked out of the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates following a 3-0 defeat on October 22, 2022, Sundowns went on a rampage, running past every opponent in their way.

Despite Saturday’s draw, they remain Group B leaders with a point more than second-placed Al Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? After two weeks of focusing on three Champions League games, Sundowns switch attention to their domestic duties.

They visit Marumo Gallants on Thursday for the Nedbank Cup last-16 tie as they press to defend this trophy and continue with their domestic dominance.