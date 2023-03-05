WATCH: Mokwena’s gamble nearly pays off before crossbar denies Mamelodi Sundowns a late winner

Mamelodi Sundowns were inches away from making it 16 straight league wins before the crossbar came to Stellenbosch FC’s rescue.

Sundowns almost grabbed a late winner

Mokoena’s goal-bound shot hit the crossbar

The Brazilians had won 15 PSL games in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? With Sunday’s PSL match headed for a 1-1 draw, Sundowns launched one more attack deep into added time, with Neo Maema’s pass finding Sipho Mbule free in the box, and the midfielder passed to Teboho Mokoena through a lovely backheel.

Mokoena’s shot the got a wicked deflection off a Stellenbosch player, leaving goalkeeper Sage Stephens rooted to his spot, and with the ball seemingly headed into the top right corner, it hit the crossbar before the custodian got at his near post to prevent a rebound.

There were half-hearted appeals for a handball from Sundowns players but that was the final touch of the entertaining match as Stellenbosch held on to share the spoils and end the Brazilian’s incredible winning run.

Sundowns survived early pressure from Stellenbosch with the Brazilians uncharacteristically shaky at the back and needed goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse to make a couple of saves to end the first half goalless.

Rhulani Mokwena’s men then huffed and puffed until the 65th minute when Cassius Mailula was introduced after which their game improved in the final third.

Mailula would get on target 11 minutes later, poking home after the home side made a mess of a free-kick, but Stellenbosch levelled through Iqraam Rayners’ penalty three minute from time, following Mbule’s foul in the box.

Sundowns had beaten everyone before them since losing 2-1 to SuperSport United on September 2 before a much-changed side found it hard against Stellenbosch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw derailed the Brazilians’ march to a sixth straight league title, given they needed three more wins to be crowned, in a campaign where they have been unchallenged.

It was just the second stalemate of the season for Sundowns who have 56 points, 17 ahead of second-placed SuperSport, with eight games remaining.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns will be back to continental assignments when they host Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the return leg of their Caf Champions League group match on March 11.