WATCH: Mokoena cracker for Mamelodi Sundowns leaves Al Ahly goalkeeper frozen, Shalulile seals brace in style

Beautiful goals were witnessed as Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday

Sundowns thrashed Ahly 5-2

Downs' goals included Mokoena's screamer

Shalulile also scored two beautiful goals

WHAT HAPPENED: The Brazilians qualified for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals following a 5-2 Group B victory over Al Ahly. They booked a place in the last eight with two group games to spare.

Marcello Allende opened the scoring for Sundowns before Al Ahly hit back via Mohamed Sherif. Themba Zwane then restored the Brazilians' lead before Teboho Mokoena thrust them further in front.

Percy Tau reduced the deficit for the visitors from Cairo but Peter Shalulile's brace dashed Al Ahly's hopes of a comeback.

Making it an enjoyable afternoon was not just the big win but the matter in which the Brazilians scored their goals, especially Mokoena and Shalulile's double.

From outside the box, Mokoena unleashed a ferocious shot that left Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy not knowing what had hit him.

The Egypt number one stopper was a mere statue and helplessly watched the ball nestle into his net.

Neo Maema then beautifully set up Shalulile who fired past an approaching El Shenawy trying to close the Namibian's angle.

Shalulile then completed his double by sensationally turning Egypt defender Mohamed Abdelmonem before beating El Shenawy, who also clashed with his defender.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a crucial victory for Masandawana as it sent them to the knockouts. The Brazilians will be trying to defy the jinx that sees them being impressive in the group stage but crumbling in the knockout phase.

They often qualify for the quarter-finals with games to spare.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS: The Brazilians now switch focus to the Premier Soccer League, where they will host Royal AM on Tuesday.

They will be back for Caf duties next Saturday when Al Hilal host them on Omdurman.