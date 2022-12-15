WATCH: Mbappe and Hakimi chilling in the tunnel after France vs Morocco World Cup showdown

Paris Saint-Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi displayed their closeness after Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final.

France beast Morocco 2-0

PSG teammates Mbappe and Hakimi became rivals for 90 minutes

But they displayed their friendship after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? France beat Morocco 2-0 to secure a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final. Mbappe provided assists for both France goals scored by Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani. For 90 minutes, Mbappe and Hakimi were foes but the two showed love for each other after the contest.

It started with them swapping shirts after the final whistle as the France star consoled the Atlas Lions right-back. The two were then captured sitting on the floor in the tunnel sharing a moment. France President Emmanuel Macron then, later on, joined the PSG pair.

Mbappe and Hakimi swapped jerseys after the match. The PSG teammates showed this was more than just a football game. Later on Mbappe sent a message to Hakimi comforting him and expressing his love for the Morocco defender. "Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. ❤️ @AchrafHakim," wrote Mbappe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By reaching the semi-final of the World Cup, Morocco proved to be a big force in world football. Hakimi led a cast of their players who showed class during the tournament. They might have lost to France but they gave Les Bleus a stern challenge for the better part of the contest, and a usually marauding Mbappe was kept at bay.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE AND HAKIMI? Mbappe is now preparing to add more firepower to France’s attack when they meet Argentina in Sunday’s potentially-stormy final. At 23, Mbappe would be looking to earn two World Cup winners medals already.

Hakimi, on the other hand, is getting ready to help Morocco claim a bronze medal when they clash with Croatia in the third-place play-off on Saturday. Coming out third would cap a fine outing for the Atlas Lions in Qatar.