Manchester United fans mobbed Benni McCarthy with autograph requests following the Red Devils’ 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

Man Utd fans flooded McCarthy with autograph requests

The Bafana Bafana legend has made an impact on Rashford

England international scoring goals for fun this season

WHAT HAPPENED? United fans lined up outside Old Trafford to catch a glimpse of the players and the coaching staff after the game with McCarthy drawing interest from a lot of them who wanted him to sign their autographs.

The supporters had just watched Marcus Rashford score twice to continue his great form as Erik ten Hag’s men dismantled the Foxes in a dominant second-half display at the Theatre of Dreams.

Rashford’s brace saw him post a career-best 24 goals so far this season, equaling club legend Cristiano Ronaldo's tally for 2021-22, with over three months of the campaign still to go and McCarthy has been credited for his transformation.

Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading scorer joined United as their attacking coach and his arrival has seen the team’s forwards improve with Rashford the biggest beneficially, a far cry from the player that managed just five goals in all competitions last season.

It is not just his sharpness that has improved but his positioning and movement in and around the box, scoring from tight angles as witnessed against Barcelona last week while netting brilliants headers like the ones against West Ham United and Leeds United.

It is all down to the work McCarthy has been putting in training with the forward himself and Ten Hag lauding the former Ajax Amsterdam and FC Porto striker for improving his game.

WHAT DID HE SAY? A fan could be heard telling McCarthy: “Keep tuning Rashford” to which he responded, “I’ve got him in the right place.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford and the United forwards seem to be in the right place under McCarthy with Jadon Sancho and teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho also scoring brilliant goals this season.

Rashford is Europe’s inform striker currently after netting 16 times since the World Cup as United fight on four fronts and it is hard to see how he would have reached such heights had he not had the former Orlando Pirates forward working closely with him.

The former Cape Town City and AmaZulu coach has even been termed one of United’s best signings this season, given the impact he has made.

WHAT’S NEXT? McCarthy will be hoping that Rashford is on the scoresheet again when the Red Devils face Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 32 at Old Trafford on Thursday.