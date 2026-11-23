Sky Sport and NOW are the listed broadcasters for Manchester City vs Napoli. You'll find all the TV and live stream options below.

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or from a part of the world where geo-restrictions might get in the way? That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Pick a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).

Pick a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Head to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Head to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in with your official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are going through a tough spell in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday, and Maresca was left disputing the decision to rule out an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That result leaves them without a win in four league games. The defence is a worry too: City haven't kept a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches in all competitions.

Napoli got back to winning ways on Saturday. Scott McTominay scored the only goal as Massimiliano Allegri's side beat Torino 1-0, ending a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri has urged caution, insisting Napoli's European campaign will be decided mainly in the final three matchdays of the league phase. Even so, he's made clear he wants to go after a result at City's ground.

Fine margins could settle this one, with City searching for solidity and Napoli playing with renewed confidence. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. There are currently no reported absentees or suspensions.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI has Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the key attacking figures. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, but Antonio Vergara went off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games, scoring 7 goals and conceding 9. The 1-1 draw with Fulham was their latest result, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli's record is identical: two wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7 goals scored and 8 conceded. After a 4-1 defeat in Porto, Allegri steered his side back to winning ways with the 1-0 victory over Torino. Their 4-1 away win over Monza remains their biggest of the period.

Head-to-head

City have the upper hand in recent meetings, winning three of the last five, all in the Champions League, with Napoli winning one and one drawn. The sides last met on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals to Napoli's 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League standings, with Napoli down in 27th. That makes the trip to the Etihad a big one for Napoli, who still have a place in the table to defend.