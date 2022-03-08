Watch: Man hospitalised as he slips copying Ronaldo's Siu celebration - but he ends traumatic day with beer & pizza!
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration is not apt for just anyone to imitate - as one unfortunate five-a-sider found out to his cost.
The individual suffered a nasty fall when he looked to copy the Manchester United star's 'Siu' move after converting a penalty, and required hospital treatment.
There was ultimately a happy ending, though, as he consoled himself with pizza and beer during recovery.
