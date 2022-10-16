WATCH: Mammila toasts Chippa United beating Kaizer Chiefs with victory dance of Marley's 'Is this love?'

Chippa United came from behind to register Saturday's important victory over Kaizer Chiefs, sparking a fun celebration from their coach.

The Chilli Boys are under inexperienced coach Mammila

He outwitted Chiefs' Zwane who is far more experienced than him

Mammila masterminded 2-1 victory over Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chilli Boys beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at Moses Mabhida Stadium. With Chiefs going into this match buoyed by a three-match winning streak, they fancied their chances against the Chilli Boys. While Amakhosi were licking their wounds after the match, it was celebration time for Chippa. Their coach Morgan Mammila showed his dance moves while playing Bob Marley’s 'Is this Love?'

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mammila, a football administrator-turned-coach who only obtained his Safa D License in April tactically outplayed Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane who has much more coaching experience than him. That sparked debate on social media about whether coaching qualifications matter in football. That Zwane failed against an inexperienced counterpart threw the Amakhosi tactician’s capabilities under the spotlight.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIPPA? With Chippa having won their last three league games under Mammila, they now fancy staying on the rise. The Chilli Boys host Sekhukhune United in their next game on Tuesday.