WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile vs Richards Bay - PSL star could have scored five goals

Mamelodi Sundowns Peter Shalulile was guilty of fluffing a glut of chances as Masandawana began their Nedbank Cup defence.

Downs scored three goals against Richards Bay

Shalulile grabbed a brace in the 3-2 win

But the Namibian was guilty of missing chances

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana beat Richards Bay 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday in a Round of 32 clash with Shalulile grabbing a brace. Mosa Lebusa scored Sundowns’ other goal while Nksnyiso Zungu and Katleho Makateng were on target for the Natal Rich Boyz.

While Shalulile was a topic of discussion for his brace, he was equally mentioned for the scoring opportunities he blew, especially in the first half.

He shot just wide after being nicely set up by Sipho Mbule 18 minutes into the match, before failing to beat Richards Bay goalkeeper Jamal Magoola at point-blank range five minutes before the break.

The Namibian then again shot narrowly wide in the 44th minute as Sundowns and Richards Bay teams went for halftime tied 1-1.

Shalulile had opened the scoring 11 minutes into the contest with a fine chip.

The visitors then hit back through Orlando Pirates loanee Zungu.

Lebusa then reclaimed the lead for Masandawana with a headed goal.

Shalulile then completed his double with a grounder into the bottom corner.

The Natal Rich Boyz almost launched a late comeback with Makateng's long-range shot giving Denis Onyango no chance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the match, even Mbule mentioned Shalulile's missed chances.

“I think if we converted the chances we created, Peter got almost four, I think we should have easily won the game in the first half and then just control the game coming into the second half,” Mbule told SuperSport TV.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Masandawana now switch focus from domestic duties to Africa as they prepare to host Al Hilal in a Caf Champions League Group B opener at Loftus Versfeld.