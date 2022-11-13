WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mkhulise stretches Orlando Pirates keeper Mpontshane, Kekana's rare goal & Onyango leading CBL Cup celebrations

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates 4-0 to lift the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Downs won the CBL Cup on Saturday after beating Pirates

Beautiful goals were witnessed

Veteran keeper Onyango appeared for the first time this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Cassius Mailula grabbed a brace while Sphelele Mkhulise and Grant Kekana weighed in with a goal each to inspire Masandawana to victory. It was the Brazilians’ first time participating in the CBL Cup and they quickly claimed it. Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango played for the first time this season and he led Masandawana’s crowning moment. Mkhulise’s goal opened the floodgates for Sundowns while there was a rare goal by centre-back Kekana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After missing out on the MTN8, it was Sundowns’ first piece of silverware of the season. Although the CBL Cup is not officially recognised, Sundowns would be bragging they came in and snatched the trophy from Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Sundowns will now take a break during the 2022 Fifa World Cup. They will return, interestingly, by hosting Pirates on December 31 when they resume Premier Soccer League business.