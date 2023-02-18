WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns' impressive passing before Morena's cheeky Caf Champions League goal

Mamelodi Sundowns turned on the style as they recorded their second straight Caf Champions League Group B victory on Friday.

Sundowns beat Cotonsport 3-1 on Friday

It was their second Group B victory

Mailula scored a brace and Morena was also on target

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians overpowered hosts Cotonsport 3-1 away at Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in Garoua. Almost a week after opening their Group B campaign with a 1-0 victory over Al Hilal at home, Sundowns followed that up with another win.

All four goals in that contest were in the first half, with Cassius Mailula thrusting Masandawana ahead after 10 minutes while Morena doubled their advantage a minute later as they threatened to run riot in Cameroon.

The hosts reduced the arrears via 18-year-old forward Patient Wassou on the half-hour mark but Mailula was back to restore Sundowns' two-goal lead two minutes before half-time.

The Brazilians looked comfortable the entire contest and the goal by Morena was a result of a dominant display. Rhulani Mokwena's men completed 10 passes before Morena stylishly finished a Mailula cross.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula continues to prove that he is a big hit. After impressive performances in the Premier Soccer League, the 21-year-old was taken his domestic form into the continent.

He scored the only goal when Masandawana edged Al Hilal last week and on Friday he grabbed a double as well as an assist. Proving himself in Africa comes with gaining the experience needed if he is included in the Bafana Bafana fold by Hugo Broos.

The Brazilians have so far made good progress as they bid to win their first Champions League title since 2016.

They have been impressive so far, managing positive results even in the absence of their key players like Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians now prepare to host continental powerhouses Al Ahly next weekend in their third group game.