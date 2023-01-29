Mamelodi Sundowns fans gathered at Loftus Versfeld and made fun of former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates attacker Jabu Mahlangu.

Last week, Mahlangu criticised Downs

He claimed they are destroying SA football

Brazilians fans hit back at former player

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week, Mahlangu divided opinion in South African football following his comments on Sundowns’ dominance of the Premier Soccer League. The ex-Bafana Bafana star claimed Masandawana are “destroying the PSL and Bafana Bafana.”

He went on to demand “Financial Fair Play must be placed on them. Top players like [Lesedi] Kapinga, [Mosa] Lebusa, [Rivaldo] Coetzee remain in the stands. They should be playing. It is affecting the PSL and Bafana.”

His remarks sparked a debate, especially on social media and Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena also responded to Mahalngu’s sentiments.

Sundowns fans who attended Saturday’s league match against Sekhukhune United also joined in by mocking Mahlangu in song. They were singing “Today people are getting beaten because of Jabu Mahlangu.”

The fans had just witnessed their team post a record-extending 14th straight league win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have had no match in the PSL with most teams struggling to reach their level. While other teams have been exonerated for failing to give the Brazilians a better challenge, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have come under the spotlight.

The Tshwane giants’ success has been much credited to their recruitment of players. They go to South America and Europe looking for players in what others see as a flexing of their financial muscle.

In the domestic market, Sundowns have been spot-on in scouting the best talent like bringing in the likes of free agents Neo Maema and Sifiso Ngobeni as well as Khuliso Mudau and Mosa Lebusa who might not have cost much.

This is in stark contrast to Chiefs and Pirates, who spent a lot of money on underperformers. This has invited criticism about the Soweto giants’ transfer policies.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians will look to continue breaking their own records next Saturday when they clash with Orlando Pirates.