WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena throws in Grade 10 pupil Mabena to make PSL debut

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena made a surprise team selection by including Siyabonga Mabena in his matchday squad.

Mabena made his professional debut on Tuesday

He came on for Themba Zwane

The 16-year-old is still in high school

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns extended their Premier Soccer League unbeaten run to 17 games following Tuesday evening's 5-1 thumping of Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld.

Peter Shalulile grabbed a brace while Cassius Mailula and Mthobi Mvala weighed in with a goal each for Sundowns as Ricardo Nascimento scored an own goal for the Visitors.

Just as Masandawana had sealed business with Mvala's fifth goal, Mokwena had the comfort to try out one teenager. The Brazilians coach threw in 16-year-old forward Siyabonga Mabena who was making his top-flight league debut.

Mabena came on in the 77th minute for club captain Themba Zwane who was having an outstanding game and had a feel of action for the remainder of the evening. The South Africa Under-17 international is a Grade 10 student and managed to rub shoulders with his seniors he has always looked up to.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena has been trying to blend young blood and experience in his squad. Arguably, Sundowns' biggest story so far this season is the emergence of Cassius Mailula.

The 21-year-old only made his professional debut last September and has established himself as a serious contender for top PSL awards, including the Golden Boot as he currently stands at nine league goals.

Two weeks ago, Mokwena made a brave decision to start 18-year-old midfielder Ntando Nkosi on his official debut in a move that, however, almost backfired.

Other Sundowns starlets to taste PSL action this season are 21-year-old Siyanda Nyanga and Jerome Karlese who is 20.

WHAT NEXT FOR MABENA? Having now tasted PSL action, Mabena would be hoping to be handed more playing minutes as the season approaches its end.

Regularly being called to train with Sundowns' big stars would provide Mabena with the experience he needs and help him grow in confidence.

Probably, also making a huge impact like what Mailula has done is Mabena's target.