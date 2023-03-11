WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns' Allende opens Caf Champions League account in style against Al Ahly

Marcelo Allende opened his Caf Champions League account in style against Al Ahly on Saturday afternoon.

Allende replaced Mkhulise and Zungu in starting XI

Chilean delivered within four minutes

It is his first goal in Caf CL

WHAT HAPPENED: The Chilean started for Masandawana owing to the injuries to Sphelele Mkhulise and Bongani Zungu.

He needed just four minutes to justify his inclusion and make coach Rhulani Mokwena feel proud of his decision.

The 23-year-old collected a good pass from Themba Zwane just outside the danger zone before unleashing a fierce strike past the crowded defence and past the keeper.

A mistake by the Premier Soccer League leaders allowed Mohamed Sherif to beat out-of-position keeper Ronwen Williams easily.

Zwane strike, after the failure by the Red Devils to clear the danger, ensured Downs went to the break with a slim lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the first time Allende has either assisted or scored in the four Caf Champions League matches he has played.

In the Premier Soccer League, the midfielder has played 15 games, scored two times and assisted once.

He also managed to score once in three MTN8 matches played.

WHAT NEXT: Allende is definitely keen on consistently delivering for the Brazilians to ensure Mokwena prefers him ahead of Mkhulise and Zungu.