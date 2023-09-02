WATCH: Lyle Foster score for Burnley against Tottenham Hotspur, picks up form ahead of Bafana Bafana camp

Lyle Foster was on target once again in the Premier League with a goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Foster scored against Spurs

It was his second goal in as many matches

He picks up form ahead of Bafana camp

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old broke the deadlock four minutes into the contest but Spurs scored five times to secure a 5-2 win at Turf Moor.

It was a match in which Son Hueng-Min scored a hat-trick to help Tottenham secure a victory on the road.

Josh Brownhill grabbed Burnley's other goal as the Clarets recorded their third consecutive defeat in the English top-flight.

It was Foster's second goal in as many Premier League games having also netted last weekend against Aston Villa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster has picked up form in time for the upcoming international week. He gets going ahead of Bafana Bafana hosting Namibia and DR Congo in international friendly matches next week.

That is some good news for South Africa coach Hugo Broos who needs his forwards to be in top form.

The Bafana coach will also be hoping Foster stays on top of his game ahead of January 2024's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT? Foster now prepares to fly to South Africa for next week's international friendly matches and after that, Burnley visits Nottingham Forest before hosting Manchester United.