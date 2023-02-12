WATCH: Lorch starts & completes great Orlando Pirates move on injury return

Thembinkosi Lorch started and completed a brilliant team move for Orlando Pirates as he returned to the side after several weeks out with an injury.

Lorch made a sensational return to action on Saturday

He came on at half-time and inspired Pirates to victory

The midfielder scored one and played a part in the other

WHAT HAPPENED? Lorch picked the ball on the right side of Pirates’ attack and made a forward run before passing to Terrence Dzvukamanja, and as the Zimbabwean was about to pull the trigger, a defender got on the end of the ball, only to push it in the path of the midfielder.

The 29-year-old, who had already arrived in the box, then fired home on his left foot to give Pirates a 2-0 lead 20 minutes from time. That was after Lorch had inspired Bucs to their first goal with the same combination breaking down second-tier side All Stars in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup fixture.

Lorch passed to Dzvukamanja who found Monnapule Saleng in the box and the winger fired home on his right foot after initially struggling to find the right angle.

It was a dream return to the team for Lorch who has been out for several weeks with a knee injury and it came at a time Pirates were crying out for some creativity after Kabelo Dlamini, the man he replaced at half-time, had struggled to create chances for his teammates.

Pirates had hogged possession without troubling All Stars, who had threatened to pull off an upset after constantly getting in behind the Bucs defence with only poor finishing letting them down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch’s return will give coach Jose Riveiro encouragement, having seen his side struggle to break down stubborn defences while the midfielder was out.

Pirates are looking for a second-place finish in the PSL and another domestic trophy to their cabinet following the MTN8 victory last November and Lorch will play a big part for the remainder of the season.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates will await to know who they face in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 while a PSL meeting with Maritzburg United is scheduled on February 17 at Orlando Stadium.