Thembinkosi Lorch became the star of the show as he rescued Orlando Pirates from possible humiliation by Venda Academy FC on Saturday.

Pirates sneaked into the Nedbank Cup quarters

Lorch's extra time carried Pirates into last eight

They had struggled during regulation time

WHAT HAPPENED: The Soweto giants laboured against National First Division side Venda to win 2-1 at Orlando Stadium and reach the quarter-finals. Their opponents from Limpopo were stubborn and stretched Pirates beyond regulation time.

Kermit Erasmus had opened the scoring for the Buccaneers in the 24th minute. Still, Venda hit back through ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward Edmore Chirambadare, who capitalised from a Deon Hotto error four minutes into the second half.

Some spirited defending by the lower-tier side threatened to push the contest to a penalty shootout. It needed Lorch's extra time intervention to settle matters. The Bafana Bafana attacker had a quiet game but rose when it mattered most to save Pirates' evening.

Substitute Evidence Makgopa flicked the ball to Lorch who then lobbed Venda goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu on 113 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates performance on Saturday somewhat exposed them as an inconsistent team which has been their story this season.

One week they deliver a terrific display and then the next, they are a pale shadow of themselves. Going into the Venda match, the Buccaneers were fresh from an impressive 4-1 win over Swallows FC in the Premier Soccer League which saw Monnapule Saleng grabbing a hat-trick.

But it was difficult to recognise them on Saturday and Saleng was anonymous as they risked being knocked out by first-division opponents.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES: The Buccaneers will be at home next weekend when they host second-placed SuperSport United in a league match.