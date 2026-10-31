Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN will stream Lazio v Cagliari exclusively. Download the app on any compatible device or watch directly on the platform's website. Customers who subscribe to both DAZN and Sky can activate the DAZN 1 channel on channel 214 of their Sky box.

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari with a VPN

If you're travelling abroad or want to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world, you may face geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



With a VPN such as ExpressVPN, you can establish a secure, encrypted connection and virtually change your location to a country where the match is being broadcast. That lets you bypass geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Serie A clash, with the home side riding high.

With nine wins and just one draw from their first ten matches, the capital club are building something substantial at the top of the table. Inter sit just three points behind them.

Lazio thrashed Sassuolo 6-2 at the Mapei Stadium last time out. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin struck twice. The win consolidated their sole lead at the top of the table.

By contrast, Cagliari arrive at the Olimpico on a run of three consecutive defeats. Fabio Pisacane's side most recently lost 4-2 to Roma and need a turnaround to climb from mid-table.

Nzola scored against Roma and leads Cagliari's attack, but faces a tough task against a Lazio side in this form.

Here's how to watch the match live.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side that have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas retains his place in goal, with Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor start in midfield, behind the attacking trio of Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni. Gudmundsson and Furlanetto remain unavailable through injury.

For Cagliari, Pisacane brings back the 4-3-2-1. Caprile starts in goal behind Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, while Adopo and Maldini play behind lone striker Nzola. Idrissi and Felici are unavailable through injury.

Form

Lazio have won their last four Serie A games, with their only draw coming in a friendly against Juve Stabia. They beat Sassuolo 6-2 away in their most recent league fixture, after wins over Juventus 3-0 and Parma 2-1. Across their last five outings, Lazio have scored 17 goals and conceded 10.

In contrast, Cagliari have won just one of their last five matches and have lost three in a row. Their most recent win came away to Udinese, where they prevailed 1-0. The Sardinian side have scored 4 goals and conceded 11 in their last five games.

Head-to-head record

The sides last met in February 2026, when Lazio drew 0-0 with Cagliari. Before that, Lazio won 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across their last five Serie A meetings, Lazio have won three, drawn one and lost one, scoring 9 goals to Cagliari's 2.

League table

Lazio sit second in the Serie A table, while Cagliari are 11th.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in a country where the match is being broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear your cache: Your browser may still store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and watch the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

To watch on the big screen rather than your phone or laptop, you have a couple of options.