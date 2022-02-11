Watch: LAFC owner Will Ferrell tries out at goalkeeper during MLS club's pre-season

By Seth Vertelney
The actor and comedian fired as warning to his club's shot-stoppers during a training session

Will Ferrell has a message for Los Angeles FC's goalkeepers: I'm coming for your job!

The actor and comedian, a co-owner of the MLS franchise, staged a demonstration of his shot-stopping skills during the club's pre-season.

"The team has no idea they're about to meet their brand-new goalie – which is me!" Ferrell quipped in the video posted on LAFC's Twitter account.

Watch Ferrell's keeping display

