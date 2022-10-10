WATCH: Khune’s reaction to Blom's blunder that gave Stellenbosch lead against Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune reacted helplessly after Njabulo Blom’s blunder that led to Stellenbosch taking the lead on Sunday.

Blom’s error gave Stellies opener

Chiefs fought back to win

Khune looking for elusive clean sheets

WHAT HAPPENED? Blom was dispossessed by Nhlanhla Mgaga just outside the box before the Stellies star fired past Khune to give the home side the lead.

The experienced goalkeeper threw his hands in the air after conceding, while Keagan Dolly approached Blom and gave him a pat on the back to inspire him after the howler.

Despite going behind in the first half, the Glamour Boys emerged as winners after Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s three penalties.

The home side received a blow when Mogamad de Goede was red-carded in the 55th minute and, despite enjoying a numerical advantage, Chiefs could not score more goals.

The win saw Amakhosi move a place above their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, with two more points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom has earned consistent starts under coach Arthur Zwane in recent games, and, despite the error against Stellenbosch, he has been solid in midfield.

The coach did not take out the South African midfielder even as he made three substitutions, signalling what is seen as his confidence in the player.

Meanwhile, since his return to the starting XI, Khune has struggled to keep a clean sheet, and his reaction to Blom’s error magnified his frustration.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAIZER CHIEFS: As they look more confident and inspired, the Soweto giants will play 11th-placed Chippa United on October 19 for another PSL showdown