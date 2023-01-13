Itumeleng Khune’s mistake and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana missed penalty contributed to AmaZulu taking a 3-0 half-time lead against Kaizer Chiefs.

Khune was robbed of the ball after failing to clear it

Bimenyimana missed an early penalty for Chiefs

AmaZulu took advantage of Amakhosi’s mistakes

WHAT HAPPENED? Dumisani Zuma broke the deadlock for AmaZulu after 14 minutes but Chiefs had an opportunity to level matters from the spot two minutes later. However, Bimenyimana struck directly at goalkeeper Voli Mothwa, who saved his penalty.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele then extended the home side’s lead via a bullet head in the 38th minute after connecting well with George Maluleka’s well-taken corner kick.

AmaZulu then added to Chiefs’ misery when Sede Junior Dion capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Khune to score a third on the stroke of half-time.

Chiefs’ defender Edmilson Dove failed to head away the ball, allowing it to bounce before passing it hurriedly to Khune after sensing danger, but the goalkeeper took his time before he was robbed by Dion, who scored easily.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Sekhukhune United but they find themselves with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Amakhosi have been second best, making defensive mistakes and coach Arthur Zwane will hope that his half-time pep talk will wake his charges from their slumber.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs have to produce a big second-half performance to avoid losing a second straight league game while AmaZulu will hope to retain their lead or add to their tally to end their two-match winless run