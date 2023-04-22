WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs target Mayo leaves Orlando Pirates defenders for dead before scoring

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs target Khanyisa Mayo scored for Cape Town City in 2-1 Premier Soccer League loss against Orlando Pirates.

Mayo has now scored nine goals

He is a target for top local teams

Cape Town chasing MTN8 qualification

WHAT HAPPENED: Mayo has been in form this season for Cape Town City and he needed just 18 minutes to show Orlando Pirates why he is a target for top Premier Soccer League teams including rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

The 24-year-old received a complicated pass from defence, and managed to head it to Jaeden Rhodes who then played a great return pass to the striker.

Mayo got in front of the Sea Robbers' defenders and comfortably beat goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for an opening goal in the match.

However, Pirates have replied through Terrence Dzvukamanja 10 minutes later. The striker was preferred ahead of Kermit Erasmus.

A corner was played in, Innocent Maela squared it to the Zimbabwean who was unmarked, and the striker made no mistake from point-blank range.

A mistake in defence allowed Nkosinathi Sibisi's long ball to reach Monnapule Saleng who stabilized himself before scoring his tenth goal of the season, just one less than top scorer Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cape Town City are aiming at finishing in the top eight to play MTN8 next season, while Orlando Pirates are chasing the Caf Champions League football.

Victory on Saturday takes Pirates above SuperSport United, and the continental football destiny solely lies with them.

Cape Town City will have to bounce back in their remaining league games to ensure they don't lose their top-eight slot.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates play TS Galaxy in their next PSL game while Cape Town City entertain Royal AM.