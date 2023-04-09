WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs’ PSL top-two bid suffers setback after Dove's costly error

Some shambolic defending was Kaizer Chiefs’ undoing again as they blew a slim lead to allow Marumo Gallants secure a 1-1 draw.

Chiefs drew 1-1 with Gallants

That ended Amakhosi's four-match winning streak

Dove again made a costly error for Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were held to a draw by Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday as their four-match winning run in the league came to an end. They remain in position four on the table but now have two points fewer than Orlando Pirates and SuperSport.

It was a result that was a setback to Chiefs’ ambitions of finishing as runners-up to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

On Saturday, the defensive demons that have been haunting Chiefs this season returned to deny them maximum points. After Ashley du Preez thrust them ahead six minutes into the contest, Dove then committed a costly mistake to allow Gallants to hit back.

Dove initially was in control of the situation, with the ball well within his reach to clear danger, but he was slow and allowed Ranga Chivaviro to steal the ball from him and score from an acute angle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the third time Dove committed such a match-defining mistake this season. On January 7, Chiefs lost 1-0 to Sekhukhune United after the Mozambique international failed to trap a pass from central defensive partner Zitha Kwinika and a loose ball fell into the path of Vusimuzi Mncube, who went on to beat Itumeleng Khune in goal for Amakhosi.

The following week, Dove was responsible for Chiefs conceding two goals in the 4-0 defeat by AmaZulu. One of his mistakes was a weak back pass being intercepted by Usuthu striker Junior Dion who then beat Khune.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will now shift focus to the Nedbank Cup and they visit Royal AM next weekend. It will be a quarter-final showdown and Amakhosi hope to keep alive their chances of clinching the first piece of silverware since 2015.