WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs' own Mailula? Vilakazi displays what coach Zwane could be missing

Kaizer Chiefs development player Mfundo Vilakazi continues with his steady progress while playing for their DStv Diski Challenge side.

Chiefs' academy has struggled to produce superstars in the last few years

A number of their young players are finding it hard in the PSL

There is an emerging youngster who could offer hope

WHAT HAPPENED? Vilakazi was signed by Chiefs from Doornkop Students in January 2022 after some eye-catching performances at the Philly's Games in Tembisa, Gauteng, which was televised live on SuperSport TV in December 2021.

He trended on social media and Amakhosi quickly snapped him up. The left-footed starlet has since been playing for the Chiefs reserves where he has established himself as one of their top players.

In a recent match against Golden Arrows, Vilakazi was captured scoring a terrific freekick that lit up social media. Just after the well-struck freekick, the 16-year-old begins celebrating before the ball even beats the goalkeeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi’s potential has offered hope he could be the next biggest star for Chiefs. The skillful attacker has so far promised to also become a huge figure in South African football.

If he lives up to his potential, Vilakazi could offer relief for Amakhosi whose development players have been struggling to turn themselves into big stars. Recently, the emergence of Mamelosi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula appears to have exposed the struggles of Chiefs’ development of players.

The likes of Keletso Sifama, Sabelo Radebe, Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siyabonga Ngezana have not lived up to expectations after being hyped during the early stages of their careers.

The new crop of Mduduzi Shalabala, Wandile Duba and Samkelo Zwane appear to be struggling to cope with the demands of Premier Soccer League football.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILAKAZI? The teenager will be hoping to continue with his eye-catching performances for Chiefs and convince coach Arthur Zwane that he could be ready for PSL football.

If promoted to the first team, he would be keen to surpass what Mailula has been doing at Sundowns this season.