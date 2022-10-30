WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs’ Maart scores sensational long-range strike to break Orlando Pirates hearts

Yusuf Maart ensured Kaizer Chiefs bagged the Soweto derby bragging rights with a stunner against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Maart’s goal helped Amakhosi move above Bucs

Pirates lost possession in midfield to give Maart chance to strike

Siyabonga Mpontshane was way off his line

WHAT HAPPENED? Maart, a former Pirates academy player, scored the only goal that separated the two local giants at the FNB Stadium.

Maart, who is turning into a sensational signing for Chiefs this season, broke the deadlock in the 74th minute with a goal that can be considered one of the best in the history of the famous South African derby.

The midfielder – after the Glamour Boys won possession in midfield - spotted Pirates’ goalkeeper Mpontshane slightly off his line and launched an extraordinary strike from his own half to successfully break

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory at FNB Stadium is the fourth straight official win for the Glamour Boys against the Sea Robbers.

Consequently, Arthur Zwane’s charges moved above Riveiro’s side on the log and the Naturena club is now third with 21 points.

Pirates – who were undefeated in their previous four games and came into the derby after a big victory against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final – dropped to the fifth position and are on 19 points.

Apart from handing Amakhosi the derby bragging rights, the goal also helped end a winless run that had extended to three games.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND PIRATES? The Sea Robbers have another big match awaiting them on November 5. They will play AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Soweto giants are set to clash again on November 12 in the revamped Carling Black Label Cup.