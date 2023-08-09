- Chiefs hoped to stop Downs on Wednesday
- Amakhosi had drew 0-0 vs Chippa in the first game
- Petersen blunder cost the Glamour Boys
WHAT HAPPENED: Lucas Ribeiro gave Sundowns an early lead when Masandawana capitalised on a mistake by Petersen and Edson Castillo.
Against the run of play, Chiefs equalised when Ashley du Preez guided home an inch-perfect cross from Tebogo Potsane.
With Amakhosi fans still celebrating, Petersen made a costly blunder, allowing Neo Maema's shot to slide through his hands and into the net to hand Downs maximum points.
WHAT NEXT: After collecting a single point from the two matches they have played in the league, Chiefs hope to bounce back to winning ways when they play Cape Town City this weekend in the MTN8.
