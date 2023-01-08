WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs defender Dove turns into party pooper with costly blunder

Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Edmilson Dove was the villain as the Soweto giants succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

Dove has been converted into a centre-back by Zwane

On Saturday he made a costly mistake

That allowed Sekhukhune to score and spoil Chiefs' party

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs were edged by Sekhukhune on a day they were celebrating their 53rd anniversary at FNB Stadium. The birthday festivities ended in sadness after their Premier Soccer League loss in their own backyard.

Amakhosi were wasteful in front of goal while doing well in defence where they restricted Babina Noko. But in the 49th minute, Dove failed to trap a pass from central defensive partner Zitha Kwinika and the loose ball fell into the path of Vusimuzi Mncube who went on to beat Itumeleng Khune in goal for Chiefs.

It was a rare attack by the visitors and it ended in a goal, the defining moment of the evening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dove’s mistake might have acted as a reminder that Chiefs still need to fortify their defence with a steely new signing. They have conceded 16 goals in 15 league games.

So much talk has been about how Chiefs need to add a prolific striker, but their defence could also need close attention. Dove is naturally a left-back who loves overlapping and being involved in attack but has been converted into a centre-back by Zwane.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? As they seek to recover from Saturday’s disappointment, Chiefs are now gearing up to visit AmaZulu on Friday.

Usuthu have always been problematic opponents for Amakhosi and they eliminated the Soweto giants from this season’s MTN8.