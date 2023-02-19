WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs defence hapless without Dove as Makhubela produces sensational Mzansi dribble

Ntsako Makhubela exposed Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive frailties when he went past three players before setting up Golden Arrows’ third goal.

Chiefs were exposed without the dependable Dove

Arrows easily cut through the Amakhosi defence

The Glamour Boys surrendered the lead after a good start

WHAT HAPPENED? Makhubela received the ball on the right wing, beat both Yusuf Maart and substitute Kgaogelo Sekgota, who failed to close him down, before he went past Sifiso Hlanti to get into the box.

His pullback was then met by Ryan Moon who flicked the ball to the onrushing Knox Mutizwa and the striker hammered home his second of the day and Arrows’ third to complete the comeback.

The goal, scored in the 78th minute, came nine minutes after Mutizwa had taken advantage of a poor clearance from Hlanti to rifle the ball into the net for 2-2 with the Chiefs defence all over the place.

Chiefs had taken an eighth-minute lead when Hlanti headed in Keagan Dolly’s corner before Makhubela and Mutizwa combined to draw level on the stroke of halftime.

Youngster Mduduzi Shabalala then restored Chiefs’ lead just two minutes after restart with a left-footed shot in the box but the Glamour Boys failed to assert themselves on the game, allowing Arrows a route back.

Chiefs’ central defenders Zitha Kwinika and Austin Dube, making his first start after coming in for Edmilson Dove who was down with a flu, were found wanting whenever Arrows applied pressure, failing to close down their opponents while leaving lots of gaps in the box for the visitors to capitalise on.

All three goals that Chiefs conceded were easily preventable, highlighting how far they still are from challenging for the PSL title, while piling more pressure on the already under fire coach Arthur Zwane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat leaves Chiefs fifth on the table on 28 points, five behind second-placed SuperSport United, who occupy the final Caf Champions League qualification spot.

Zwane will likely face more calls for his sacking from Amakhosi supporters who have had to endure a poor campaign while Orlando Pirates will be licking their lips ahead of next weekend’s Soweto derby.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs host Pirates next Saturday in a match that will have more than bragging rights at stake, with defeat likely to end their hopes of a second-place finish.