WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs' Bimenyimana fool hapless Mlungwana to end 2022 as PSL top scorer

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was instrumental in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Burundian was returning from injury

He opened the scoring in Chiefs' 2-0 win over Arrows

Now at seven goals, he is the PSL top-scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? Bimenyimana opened the scoring for Chiefs 14 minutes into this Premier Soccer League contest, before setting up Edmilson Dove, who doubled Amakhosi’s advantage on 37 minutes. The Burundi international’s goal was an impressive strike.

He trapped a pass from Keagan Dolly while shielding the ball under the challenge of an Arrows defender before firing past the hosts’ goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana, who got tricked and remained motionless. It was Bimenyimana’s first game since October 23 when Chiefs were held 0-0 by AmaZulu in the MTN8.

The lanky forward was coming from injury as coach Arthur Zwane threw him into the starting line-up and he did not disappoint.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana’s goal meant he has now overtaken Bradley Grobler and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile as the PSL top goal-scorer. He is on seven goals while Grobler and Shalulile have scored six each.

Known for scoring from the penalty spot and wasting a lot of chances, Bimenyimana revitalised himself with his well-struck goal. Four of his seven goals are penalties while three are from open play.

For Chiefs, they closed 2022 on a high and would be hoping to continue on that wavelength. Despite Saturday’s victory, Amakhosi did not move from fourth position on the PSL table. This is after teams above them Mamelodi Sundowns, Richards Bay and SuperSport United won their respective matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIMENYIMANA? As Chiefs now prepare to host Sekhukhune United next Saturday, Bimenyimana would be keen to continue working hard and continue scoring.

After the impressive performance against Arrows, he is likely to start when Amakhosi welcome Sekhukhune.