WATCH: Is this why Peterson was dropped by Broos? Keeper's blunder costs Kaizer Chiefs

Brandon Peterson 'assisted' Ghampani Lungu who fully capitalised on the advantage to score SuperSport United's goal against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Chiefs fell 1-0 against SuperSport

Petersen partly to blame

Amakhosi end another season without a trophy

WHAT HAPPENED: With the game between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs - who prior to the meeting were keen on pushing for continental football next season, Petersen made a costly error.

The ball was deflected into the danger zone. It was a seemingly harmless danger that Petersen could have dealt with comfortably. However, he punched it into the path of Ghampani Lungu who had no problem turning the ball into an empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The blunder justifies the decision by Hugo Broos to axe the custodian from the Bafana squad that played Liberia a couple of weeks ago in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Amakhosi are now out of the race for a place in both the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup and have ended another season without a trophy, extending their eight-year drought.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will now play Cape Town City in their final game of the season next weekend at the FNB Stadium.