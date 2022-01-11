Watch: Iheanacho stunner leads Nigeria past Salah's Egypt in Afcon
Nigeria topped Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday with Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the goal needed to lead the Super Eagles to victory.
Iheanacho's goal came in the 30th minute, helping lead Nigeria past Mohamed Salah's Egypt in their Group D opener.
The finish from the Nigerian forward was a spectacular one, as he took a touch in the box before rocketing a shot past Mohammed El Shenawy for the game's lone goal.
Watch Iheanacho's goal
Salah's tough day
It was a difficult day for the Egyptian forward, who was left too isolated in Egypt's attack.
Salah didn't register a meaningful touch of the ball until well into the second half, and even that chance was ruled back due to an offside call.
In total, Egypt registered just four shots to Nigeria's 15, with only two of those shots on target.
Up next
Following Tuesday's win, Nigeria will face Sudan on Saturday for their second group stage match.
Egypt, meanwhile, will take on Guinea-Bissau for their second match of the tournament.