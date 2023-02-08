WATCH: Hunt & five-time winners SuperSport United shocked by minnows in Nedbank Cup

SuperSport United became the first big victims of the 2022-23 Nedbank Cup shocks when they were eliminated by third tier side Dondol Stars.

SuperSport were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup

Matsatsantsa were eliminated by third-tier side Dondol

The five-time winners' ambitions of winning a trophy are dented

WHAT HAPPENED? A relatively changed SuperSport side went ahead after 20 minutes when Siyabonga Nhlapo headed in from a Jamie Webber’s corner but Dondol responded five minutes after the break when Relebogile Molefe equalised.

SuperSport upped the ante in an effort to regain their lead but they found themselves trailing 14 minutes from time when Surprise Monama’s low shot took a deflection and wrong-footed goalkeeper Ricardo Goss to make it 2-1 for the minnows.

The ABC Motsepe League Gauteng side held on to claim a famous win which eliminated the five-time winners from the competition at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United returned to winning ways when they thrashed Liver Brothers 6-0 in Wednesday’s other match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt paid the price for some of his surprise tactical changes especially the decision to deploy striker Thamsanqa Gabuza at centre-back alongside Bilal Baloyi.

The third-tier side did not look sacred by the pedigree and quality of their opponents and played with confidence, an approach that yielded the win, which extends SuperSport’s winless run to six games, having last tasted victory on January 3 against Cape Town City.

Hunt, a winner of the competition with Matsatsantsa in 2012, will now end the season trophyless given Orlando Pirates have already claimed the MTN8 while Mamelodi Sundowns are close to being crowned PSL champions for a sixth straight year.

WHAT’S NEXT? Having been dumped out of the Nedbank Cup, SuperSport will turn their focus to finishing in the top three in the PSL to secure continental football with a meeting with Royal AM scheduled for February 18.