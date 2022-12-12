WATCH: How Mbappe promised to ‘destroy’ and ‘kill’ Hakimi in January World Cup prediction

Kylian Mbappe promised to ‘destroy’ his friend Achraf Hakimi at the World Cup when Paris Saint-Germain toured Qatar in January.

Mbappe vowed to make life difficult for Hakimi in Qatar

The forward predicted a Morocco vs France World Cup meeting

The PSG teammates will clash in Wednesday’s semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG players visited the World Cup hosts in January where they toured some of the tournament venues and Mbappe, who was in the company of Hakimi, predicted a France vs Morocco meeting while telling his friend that he will ‘destroy’ and ‘kill’ him during the contest.

His prediction has partially turned out to be true as the Atlas Lions will take on Les Bleus in the semi-finals on Wednesday, with Hakimi the man tasked with keeping Mbappe at bay given the French forward plays on the left wing.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “We’re here at Education City Stadium, good 40,000 people will be here,” Mbappe said in the clip recorded in January.

“France, Tunisia I hope we will win and after, we will play against Morocco and I have to destroy my friend [Hakimi]. That will break my heart a little bit but it’s football. It’s what it is, I have to kill him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two PSG teammates are good friends who spend a lot of time together and Mbappe even visited Hakimi at his team hotel to wish him luck ahead of Morocco’s quarter-final match against Portugal which the North Africans won 1-0 on Saturday.

Morocco have been the revelation of the tournament, becoming the first African team to ever reach a World Cup semi-final after finishing top of their group which contained Belgium, Croatia and Canada before eliminating Spain and Portugal en route to the last four.

France, meanwhile, continued their march to a second straight world title, having finished top of their group following victories against Australia and Denmark before a shock 1-0 loss to Tunisia but they went on to send Poland and England packing.

Hakimi has been among Morocco’s standout players with his ability to create chances complimenting his defensive work while Mbappe is in the running for the Golden Boot award, having scored five goals so far.

WHAT’S NEXT? The two youngsters will put their friendship aside in Wednesday’s semi-final with the coveted final slot at stake.