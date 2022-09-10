WATCH: Heroic Cadiz player Mari helps carry stretcher to ill fan during Barcelona match

Cadiz player Jose Mari helped carry a stretcher into the crowd for a fan who had to be rushed to hospital on Saturday.

La Liga match halted due to emergency in crowd

Cadiz midfielder rushed to help stewards

Game eventually resumed as fan described as "stable"

WHAT HAPPENED? Cadiz's home game against Barcelona had to be stopped because of an emergency in the stands. Mari got involved in the effort to help the supporter by helping a steward carry a stretcher into the crowd so that the person could be taken to hospital. Goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma also assisted by rushing a first aid kit to the stands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match was stopped for several minutes before the players were eventually ordered off the field by the referee. However, the match was allowed to resume after Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino said that the spectator had been stabilised and taken to a hospital.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After the match in Cadiz, the Catalan side will turn their attention to their midweek Champions League game against Bayern Munich. Cadiz, meanwhile, meet Valladolid next.