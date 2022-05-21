Watch: Henry bags stunning long-shot goal for Lyon in UWCL final vs Barcelona

It was a goal for the ages from the France star to put her team on top

Amandine Henry set the UEFA Women's Champions League final ablaze in Turin on Saturday after the Lyon star struck a superb long-range effort to give her side the lead against Barcelona.

The French outfit headed into this weekend's game as the proverbial underdogs against a Blaugrana side bent on conquering all after just one loss this season.

But Henry got her team off to the best possible start when she netted an astonishing effort from range.

