WATCH: Handbags between AmaZulu & Royal AM officials after explosive KZN derby

AmaZulu FC security personnel and Royal AM officials were involved in a scuffle following the KZN derby stalemate at the Moses Mabhida on Saturday.

The officials went at each other after the PSL match

Royal crew tried to gain access into a ‘prohibited’ area

AmaZulu security resisted after which a scuffle ensued

WHAT HAPPENED? There was drama off the pitch when Royal AM officials tried to get into an area that they were reportedly not allowed in, leading to a scuffle that resulted into blows.

The Royal crew were completely blocked from accessing the area and police were forced to intervene before the two parties went their separate ways following the lengthy standoff.

That was after AmaZulu had come from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Royal when Bongi Ntuli’s 87th minute goal cancelled out Ruzaigh Gamildien’s first-half strike.

More drama had been witnessed on the pitch when Royal skipper captain Samuel Manganyi appeared to have handled the ball in the box but AmaZulu continued to play and scored.

The referee gave the goal but Hendrick Ekstein, who scored, was adjudged to have been offside by the assistant referee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the second such incident in the PSL this season after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns’ officials were also involved in a scuffle before their league match on February 4 after the later were blocked from accessing an area they were not permitted into.

The draw extended AmaZulu’s winless run in the league to five games in a period when they have slipped from the top five to 11th on the table with 25 points from 21 matches.

Royal are one point ahead after back-to-back stalemates with their last league win coming against Golden Arrows on February 4.

WHAT’S NEXT? AmaZulu are way to Chippa United next Sunday, a day after Royal host Sekhukhune United.