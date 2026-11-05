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Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Kick-off time
Hamburger SV vs Gladbach kicks off at 20:30 on 06.11.2026.
Watch Hamburger SV vs Gladbach live today: TV channel and live stream
Sky or its streaming service WOW will show the Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Mönchengladbach exclusively, as it takes place on a Friday. You'll need a paid subscription to watch.
Hamburger SV and Gladbach: Recent results
HSV have won two and lost three of their last five competitive games. Most recently, they lost 1-3 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, having previously gone out of the DFB Cup to the same opponents by the same 1-3 scoreline. They also beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 and won 3-2 away at Hoffenheim. Across those five games, HSV scored seven goals and conceded eight.
Gladbach have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. A 0-0 draw against Paderborn was their most recent result, following a 2-0 cup win over Karlsruher SC and a 3-2 away victory in Stuttgart. They also lost 1-2 to Hoffenheim and 1-2 to Köln. Gladbach scored seven goals and conceded five across the five games.
Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Line-ups
Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Probable lineups
Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Form
Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|8
|5
|3
|0
|27
|8
|+19
|18
D
W
W
D
W
|2
|8
|5
|3
|0
|14
|6
|+8
|18
D
W
D
D
W
|3
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|10
|+8
|16
W
L
L
W
D
|4
|8
|5
|0
|3
|22
|11
|+11
|15
W
W
L
W
L
|5
|8
|4
|3
|1
|17
|14
|+3
|15
W
W
D
D
W
|6
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|16
|+2
|13
L
L
W
W
W
|7
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|16
|0
|13
W
L
W
L
D
|8
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|18
|-5
|11
W
L
W
L
D
|9
|8
|3
|1
|4
|17
|17
|0
|10
L
L
W
L
W
|10
|8
|2
|3
|3
|18
|15
|+3
|9
L
D
L
D
L
|11
|8
|3
|0
|5
|14
|15
|-1
|9
W
L
L
W
L
|12
|8
|3
|0
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|9
L
W
W
L
L
|13
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|9
D
D
L
W
L
|14
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|9
D
W
D
L
W
|15
|8
|3
|0
|5
|7
|19
|-12
|9
L
L
W
W
W
|16
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|19
|-12
|7
D
D
D
W
L
|17
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|6
L
D
L
L
D
|18
|8
|1
|1
|6
|11
|22
|-11
|4
D
W
L
L
L