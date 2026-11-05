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Bundesliga
team-logoHamburger SV
Volksparkstadion
team-logoBorussia Moenchengladbach
Watch it on SABC+Watch it on SABC 1
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Hamburger SV vs Gladbach live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach
Hamburger SV
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bundesliga

In the Bundesliga, Hamburger SV play Gladbach. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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United StatesPeacock
United KingdomBBC iPlayer
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
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IrelandBBC iPlayer
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
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Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
Volksparkstadion

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach kicks off at 20:30 on 06.11.2026.

Watch Hamburger SV vs Gladbach live today: TV channel and live stream

Sky or its streaming service WOW will show the Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Mönchengladbach exclusively, as it takes place on a Friday. You'll need a paid subscription to watch.

Hamburger SV and Gladbach: Recent results

HSV have won two and lost three of their last five competitive games. Most recently, they lost 1-3 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, having previously gone out of the DFB Cup to the same opponents by the same 1-3 scoreline. They also beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 and won 3-2 away at Hoffenheim. Across those five games, HSV scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Gladbach have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. A 0-0 draw against Paderborn was their most recent result, following a 2-0 cup win over Karlsruher SC and a 3-2 away victory in Stuttgart. They also lost 1-2 to Hoffenheim and 1-2 to Köln. Gladbach scored seven goals and conceded five across the five games.

HSV

HSV - Form

TSG
W2-3
VFB
W1-0
SCP
L1-0
SGE
L1-3
SGE
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BMG

BMG - Form

KOE
L2-1
TSG
L1-2
VFB
W2-3
KSC
W2-0
SCP
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Line-ups

Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Hamburger SV crest
Hamburger SV
HSV
Formation
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
3-4-2-1
D. Heuer FernandesD. Heuer FernandesW. OmariW. OmariS. BornauwS. BornauwJ. TorunarighaJ. TorunarighaM. AdelineM. AdelineZ. El OuahdiZ. El OuahdiD. WolfeD. WolfeM. MuheimM. MuheimA. Sambi LokongaA. Sambi LokongaA. GroenbaekA. GroenbaekT. MoffiT. MoffiD. BatzD. BatzF. ChiarodiaF. ChiarodiaK. ItakuraK. ItakuraP. SanderP. SanderR. HackR. HackZ. UnoZ. UnoL. UllrichL. UllrichW. MohyaW. MohyaJ. ScallyJ. ScallyF. NeuhausF. NeuhausI. LidbergI. Lidberg
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
3-4-2-1
Hamburger SV

Starting XI

Borussia Moenchengladbach

Manager

  • M. Polzin
  • A. Blessin

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Form

HSV

HSV - Form

TSG
W2-3
VFB
W1-0
SCP
L1-0
SGE
L1-3
SGE
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BMG

BMG - Form

KOE
L2-1
TSG
L1-2
VFB
W2-3
KSC
W2-0
SCP
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Hamburger SVDrawBorussia Moenchengladbach
2
2
1
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
0
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
0
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
1
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
3
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
1
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
83231318-511
W
L
W
L
D
9
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
10
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
11
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233912-39
D
D
L
W
L
14
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
15
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
8305719-129
L
L
W
W
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143719-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
81161122-114
D
W
L
L
L
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