Darwin Gonzalez scored a bizarre own goal as SuperSport United edged out Cape Town City 2-0 in the PSL on Saturday.

Gonzalez scored the bizarre own goal in the final minute

The Cape Town City forward made a mess of a lofted ball

Matsatsantsa moved to second place following the win

WHAT HAPPENED? With SuperSport leading 1-0 and the game in the final minute of regulation time, Matsatsantsa defended well from a corner and launched one final attack against the run of play.

With Cape Town goalkeeper Darren Keet out of goal, having come to attack the set piece, SuperSport floated the ball forward in an attempt to score in an empty net.

Gonzalez then awkwardly directed the ball into his own goal in an attempt to clear it although replays showed the ball was seemingly on its way out.

That was after Thapelo Maseko had given the home side the lead 18 minutes into the encounter following a neat pass from Siyabonga Nhlapo.

Victory saw SuperSport leapfrog Richards Bay from second position on the table, moving their tally to 32 points after the latter suffered a 1-0 loss to Swallows FC on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavin Hunt’s side are looking to finish as first among the rest with Mamelodi Sundowns nearing their coronation following their 15th straight league win on Saturday with second position guaranteeing a spot in the Caf Champions League.

The win ended SuperSport’s four-match winless run and they will now hope for consistency to shrug off the challenge of Richards Bay, just one point behind, as well as Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer chiefs, who are four and five points adrift.

WHAT’S NEXT? SuperSport have a date with lower league side Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday.