Thijs Dallinga made his Bundesliga debut for FC Köln on Saturday afternoon. The Dutchman won't forget it in a hurry. He came off the bench midway through the second half and turned the game against TSG Hoffenheim with two goals in a 3-2 win.

Hoffenheim started with Wouter Burger in the XI and Mats Rots on the bench. The visitors began brightly against Köln and broke the deadlock after just under half an hour through Adam Daghim.

On the Köln bench, Rav van den Berg and Dallinga watched their side draw level after the break through Said El Mala. The midfielder launched the move himself and then finished coolly into the far corner for 1-1.

Midway through the second half, Dallinga came on. Almost immediately, the striker saw Hoffenheim go back in front. Ozan Kabak rose from a corner to head in for 1-2.

Köln responded again and within minutes it was 2-2. Dallinga timed his run to the near post perfectly and levelled with a fine finish.

Then the Dutchman sent the home crowd wild in the closing stages with the winner for 3-2. Hoffenheim failed to clear from their own penalty area. The ball dropped to Dallinga in the scramble and he needed no second invitation. The striker hit it first time to complete a superb comeback and give Köln an excellent start to the season.



